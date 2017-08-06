Latest News from Vulture

10:31 a.m.

What It Means to Be Halsey

Before she made her new album — a sci-fi concept record inspired by Shakespeare, Skyrim, and a recent breakup — Halsey had to find herself.

10:00 a.m.

What Is Going On With Universal’s ‘Dark Universe’?

The Mummy is Universal’s newest attempt to revive its old monsters. Will this time be different?

9:38 a.m.

Samantha Bee’s Message to Donald Trump: Keep Calm and Delete Your Account

“London does not need us to tell them to be scared, Pumpkin Spice!”

9:29 a.m.

Tidal’s 4:44 Is a Surprise Film Starring Mahershala Ali and Lupita Nyong’o

A trailer for the film aired during the NBA Finals.

9:26 a.m.

Watch Brian Tyree Henry Sing a This Is Us Original Song for Emmy Voters

“We Can Always Come Back to This.”

9:02 a.m.

How to Be More Fabulously Radical in 2017, According to Fran Drescher

“Once you wake up and smell the coffee, it’s hard to go back to sleep.”

8:30 a.m.

On Alan Gilbert’s New York Philharmonic, and Why It Mattered

As the conductor leaves his post after eight years.

8:11 a.m.

The 30 Best Broadway Songs of the Past 40 Years

From Annie to Hamilton and everything in between.

2:15 a.m.

Trevor Noah Investigates How Eric Trump Became ‘Heartless’

“It’s the curse of being one of Donald Trump’s children.”

12:46 a.m.

2017 CMT Music Award Winners: Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood Come Out on Top

Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood took home top honors.

Yesterday at 11:48 p.m.

Colbert Explains How Comey’s Dinner With Trump Was Straight Out of Jurassic Park

Horrifying!

Yesterday at 11:10 p.m.

Fargo Recap: Lost Souls

No other show on television blends influences quite like Fargo.

Yesterday at 10:42 p.m.

Seth Meyers Reads Comey’s Trump Testimony and Sees a Potential Lifetime Movie

The FBI director was suspicious of President Trump’s dinner dates and phone calls.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

The Real Housewives of New York City Recap: Where There’s a Jill, There’s a Way

Jill Zarin is back and she does not disappoint.

Yesterday at 9:09 p.m.

Mike Myers Is Unrecognizable As the Cheeky British Host in the Gong Show Trailer

Though those dance moves seem familiar.

Yesterday at 8:00 p.m.

Jennifer Connelly to Play the Voice of the Oppressor in Snowpiercer TV Show

Her character resides in first class, but she is curious about how the other half lives.

Yesterday at 6:46 p.m.

Fantasy Boyfriends Ryan Coogler, Michael B. Jordan to Make Fourth Movie Together

Ta-Nehisi Coates will write the script for Wrong Answer.

Yesterday at 6:32 p.m.

Here’s How Bill Cosby’s Defense Is Attempting to Discredit Andrea Constand

They’re trying to paint a picture of a woman enamored by Cosby’s celebrity.

Yesterday at 6:21 p.m.

Ariana Grande Dedicates ‘One Last Time’ to ‘My 22 Angels’ As Tour Resumes

She also sang her “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” cover once again.

Yesterday at 6:07 p.m.

TLC Resurrect Themselves for Their Fittingly Vintage ‘Way Back’ Video

Whatever essence that made the group so special still lives on.