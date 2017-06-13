Sandra Oh Will Return to TV As an Assassin in BBC Spy Series

It’s been three years since we’ve said good-bye to Grey’s Anatomy character Dr. Cristina Yang, and Sandra Oh is (finally!) returning to television. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Oh will star in BBC America’s eight-episode spy-thriller series Killing Eve. Created by Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag), Oh’s character Eve is described as “a bored, whip-smart, pay-grade security services operative whose desk-bound job doesn’t fulfill her fantasies of being a spy.” The next logical step? Becoming a psychopathic assassin in her free time. She’s chased around by Villanelle, an “elegant, talented killer who clings to the luxuries her violent job affords her.” Villanelle is uncast, according to THR, but might we suggest action hero Robin Wright? Killing Eve is Oh’s first series-regular role since she spent ten seasons (and picked up a Golden Globe, two SAG Awards, and five Emmy nominations) on Grey’s. BBC America is set to premiere Killing Eve sometime next year.