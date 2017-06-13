Latest News from Vulture

6 mins ago

Meanwhile, Johnny Depp Is Trying to Make The Libertine Happen (Again)

He’s screening the movie as Glastonbury’s new Cinemageddon stage guest of honor.

4:15 p.m.

A Jury Expert Explains the Cosby Trial’s Key Issues

Melissa Gomez, a jury expert and author of the book Jury Trials Outside In, gives the lowdown.

4:03 p.m.

John Lithgow Still Regrets Passing on Playing the Joker in Tim Burton’s Batman

“How’s that for stupid? Actors are not necessarily smart people.”

3:38 p.m.

Eddie Izzard Got Chased by Three Teen Girls on His First Day Wearing a Dress Out

In his memoir Believe Me, the comedian talks about being confronted while changing in a women’s bathroom.

3:16 p.m.

Leah Remini and Wendi McLendon-Covey Became Friends Doing a Reality Prank Series

▶️ “Poor Leah had to walk through Costco.”

3:00 p.m.

4 Legal Experts Explain Bill Cosby’s Defense Strategy

Breaking down why his lawyers called only one witness and kept Cosby away from the stand.

2:47 p.m.

Orange Is the New Black’s Uzo Aduba Has Trouble Not Taking Suzanne Home With Her

“Suzanne is a full-fledged person to me. It would not be shocking to me if I saw her on the street. I’d be like, There she is.”

2:19 p.m.

Damon Lindelof Explains That Bizarre Leftovers Meets Perfect Strangers Episode

Mark Linn-Baker, a.k.a. “Cousin Larry,” was totally game for the absurdity.

1:36 p.m.

The Best Father’s Day Gift for Every Kind of Dad (That You Can Buy on Amazon)

From a Bill Murray book and Areaware flask to a Jack Spade toiletry kit and portable grill.

1:07 p.m.

Sandy Hook Group Drops Megyn Kelly As Gala Host Over Her Alex Jones Interview

Jones has been instrumental in promoting Sandy Hook–shooting conspiracy theories.

1:00 p.m.

Sandra Oh Will Return to TV As an Assassin in BBC Spy Series

The show is all about Eve.

12:52 p.m.

Bachelor in Paradise Crew Member Gives Horrifying Account of Alleged Sex Assault

The details are extremely disturbing.

12:31 p.m.

Why Do Prestige-Horror Trailers Keep Lying to Us?

Deceptive trailers for movies like It Comes at Night show that studios don’t know how to market their new highbrow horror movies.

12:22 p.m.

Katy Perry’s Feud With Taylor Swift Should End, But It Won’t

It’s remarkable that this beef even exists.

11:55 a.m.

Aziz Ansari Recaps Master of None’s ‘Amarsi Un Po’

“Where would be most uncomfortable place to have that conversation? What if they were in a helicopter?”

11:35 a.m.

America Finally Has Its First Black Bachelorette

Rachel Lindsay, do you accept this fantasy of post-racial dating?

11:30 a.m.

Your Guide to All of the Bands in Twin Peaks

The old Roadhouse is a musical epicenter.

11:15 a.m.

The War on Drugs Perfectly Capture American Sadness in the ‘Holding On’ Video

Starring Frankie Faison, whom you might remember from The Wire.

11:01 a.m.

Why Salma Hayek Is an Extremely Good Late-Night TV Guest

While promoting Beatriz at Dinner, Hayek told a great story about scuba diving.

10:23 a.m.

Flatliners Trailer: Ellen Page, Diego Luna, Nina Dobrev Stop Their Hearts

Coming September 29.