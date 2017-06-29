Sense8 Will Return From the Dead With a Two-Hour Special on Netflix Next Year

Sense8 isn’t as dead as it once seemed. Weeks after Netflix canceled the Wachowskis’ globetrotting LGBTQ-friendly drama, creator Lana Wachowski has announced today that the series will return for a two-hour grand finale. “Improbably, unforeseeably, your love has brought Sense8 back to life. (I could kiss every single one of you!),” she wrote, noting that while “the numbers have always been challenging,” Netflix will bring the series back for a two-hour special released next year. “After that … if this experience has taught me anything,” Lana added, “you NEVER know.” Now, are we going to get a two-hour farewell episode of Girlboss where she finally becomes a womanboss?