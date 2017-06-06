Even Donald Trump’s own council Kellyanne Conway has suggested everyone stop analyzing President Donald Trump’s constant barrage of tweets. If even his own staff doesn’t want Americans to read too much into them, maybe no one should, especially any and all leaders in countries the U.S. has traditionally considered allies. On Late Night tonight, Seth Meyers takes look at Trump’s recent tweets about the revived travel ban, his burgeoning beef with London Mayor Sadiq Khan and, of course, his comments about the Paris climate accord, and it’s hard not to think there is power in numbers. Numbers of people just not reading every single POTUS tweet. Or any.

