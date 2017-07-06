Latest News from Vulture

2 mins ago

Seth Meyers Reads Comey’s Trump Testimony and Sees a Potential Lifetime Movie

The FBI Director was suspicious of President Trump’s dinner dates and phone calls.

10:00 p.m.

The Real Housewives of New York City Recap: Where There’s a Jill, There’s a Way

Jill Zarin is back and she does not disappoint.

9:09 p.m.

Mike Myers Is Unrecognizable As the Cheeky British Host in the Gong Show Trailer

Though those dance moves seem familiar.

8:00 p.m.

Jennifer Connelly To Play The Voice of The Oppressor in Snowpiercer TV Show

Her character resides in first class, but is curious about how the other half lives.

6:46 p.m.

Fantasy Boyfriends Ryan Coogler, Michael B. Jordan to Make Fourth Movie Together

Ta-Nehisi Coates will write the script for Wrong Answer.

6:32 p.m.

Here’s How Bill Cosby’s Defense Is Attempting to Discredit Andrea Constand

They’re trying to paint a picture of a woman enamored by Cosby’s celebrity.

6:21 p.m.

Ariana Grande Dedicates ‘One Last Time’ to ‘My 22 Angels’ As Tour Resumes

She also sang her “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” cover once again.

6:07 p.m.

TLC Resurrect Themselves for Their Fittingly Vintage ‘Way Back’ Video

Whatever essence that made the group so special still lives on.

5:55 p.m.

Here’s How to Livestream the James Comey Hearing

Pick a link and tune in.

5:54 p.m.

12 Best New Songs of the Week: Lorde, Halsey, Arcade Fire, Foo Fighters, More

By embracing the radio pop she might’ve once avoided, Lorde made one of her best songs yet.

5:44 p.m.

The ‘Fearless Girl’ Statue Was Originally Supposed to Be a Cow

The story of the bovine statue that could’ve been.

5:20 p.m.

Give Thanks: Robin Wright’s General Antiope Will Appear in Justice League

The Amazon’s greatest warrior will ride, and perhaps shoot arrows, again.

5:06 p.m.

What Shows Will Netflix Cancel Next?

After the streaming service cut Sense8 and The Get Down, what’s next on the chopping block?

4:55 p.m.

Amanda Peet and Alexander Skarsgard Swap Mortifying Soap-Opera Acting Stories

The stars of Big Little Lies and Brockmire get to know each other by discussing their dark TV pasts.

4:36 p.m.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Recap: Toyoga

“Kimmy Pulls Off a Heist!” offers biting commentary on the NFL.

3:57 p.m.

Watch Aziz Ansari Tell the Story Behind Master of None’s Religion Episode

It has to do with bacon.

3:14 p.m.

How the Babadook Became a Gay Icon

We’re Babashook.

2:42 p.m.

Blue Is the Warmest Color’s Director Is Auctioning Off His Palme d’Or

Abdellatif Kechiche needs the money to finish his next film.

2:35 p.m.

Ed Harris Talks Yoga, Dancing, and Westworld

The Westworld star is trying to take things less seriously these days.

2:22 p.m.

Nothing About TNT’s Claws Is Subtle

Which works in its favor and against it.