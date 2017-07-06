Seth Meyers Reads Comey’s Trump Testimony and Sees a Potential Lifetime Movie

After James Comey’s prepared testimony dropped online on Wednesday, the day before the former FBI director is scheduled to appear in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee, Late Night host Seth Meyers took a “Closer Look” at the document. The meticulous notes written by Comey include President Trump’s demand for personal loyalty, and also details about awkward phone calls and a dinner so bad that your worst blind date seems fantastic by comparison. “This is starting to sound less like All the President’s Men and more like a Lifetime original movie,” Meyers observed. He even had the perfect title: “Suspicious Attraction.” We’d watch it.