Seth Meyers Investigates the Alleged Trump Investigation

Just like you, Seth Meyers is eagerly tracking the twists and turns of President Trump’s claims regarding the existence or non-existence of a current investigation into his ties to Russia. While that query moves incrementally towards an answer (probably maybe? definitely sort of?), you will have to sate yourself with a different bombshell revelation: the sound of Jared Kushner’s actual human speaking voice. Is it what you had expected? Is it what you had dreamed? Of course, if there does turn out to be an on-going investigation, and allegations that Kusher attempted to create a line of communication between the Russian government and the Trump presidential campaign is part of it, chances are you’ll be hearing a whooooole lot more of him before the summer is over.