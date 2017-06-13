Latest News from Vulture

10:23 a.m.

Flatliners Trailer: Ellen Page, Diego Luna, Nina Dobrev Stop Their Hearts

Coming September 29.

10:23 a.m.

Does Orange Is the New Black Need Its Flashbacks Anymore?

The flashbacks have often been hit-or-miss. But in season five, they’re noticeably unnecessary.

10:15 a.m.

Some of PWR BTTM’s Music Has Returned to Streaming

But there’s still a legal fight to get their sophomore album, Pageant, back on streaming.

10:01 a.m.

Apple Is About to Profoundly Change the Podcast Industry

The tech giant will provide publishers with more data about listener behavior — and advertisers will be paying close attention.

9:52 a.m.

Seth Meyers Takes a Look at How Donald Trump Can’t Stop Contradicting Himself

He’s “like a husband who denies cheating on his wife, but also wants credit for getting laid.”

9:14 a.m.

Chris Harrison: ‘A Lot of Misinformation’ About Bachelor in Paradise Controversy

“They’re moving quickly to gather all the facts, and once that’s done, a clear, concise decision can be made about where we go from here.”

8:00 a.m.

Review: Francesco Pacifico’s Sharp New Novel Takes on Post-Hipster Williamsburg

The Italian author’s new book does a lot of things you don’t see American novels do much of these days.

1:06 a.m.

The Daily Show Opens a Pop-up Donald Trump Presidential Tweet Library

Around the corner from Trump Tower.

12:21 a.m.

Bill Cosby Jury Doesn’t Reach a Verdict on Their First Day of Deliberations

The jury will reconvene on Tuesday morning.

Yesterday at 11:26 p.m.

J.P. Morgan Chase Pulls Ads Over Megyn Kelly’s Upcoming Alex Jones Interview

NBC is now facing a backlash over Kelly’s upcoming sit-down with the well-known conspiracy theorist.

Yesterday at 11:07 p.m.

Better Call Saul Recap: Come On, Irene

“Fall” unfolds like a slow-motion car crash.

Yesterday at 11:07 p.m.

Better Call Saul’s Michael Mando on Nacho’s Self-Sacrifice

“Nacho is, in many ways, the antithesis of Walter White.”

Yesterday at 10:40 p.m.

Southern Charm Recap: Take Back the Night

If you want to understand rape culture, watch this episode.

Yesterday at 9:49 p.m.

Public Theater Artistic Director Addresses Trump Julius Caesar on Opening Night

“Like drama, democracy depends on the conflict of different points of view. Nobody owns the truth.”

Yesterday at 8:46 p.m.

Facebook Reportedly Picks Up Canceled MTV Show Loosely Exactly Nicole

Is it possible for you to spend more time on Facebook? Looks like you’re about to find out.

Yesterday at 7:00 p.m.

It’s Now Up to the Jury to Decide Bill Cosby’s Fate

He could face up to ten years in prison if convicted.

Yesterday at 6:39 p.m.

Bachelor in Paradise Contestant on the Season’s Future: It’s Probably Over

Things aren’t looking good for the show.

Yesterday at 6:00 p.m.

Watch Lena Waithe Geek Out About Big Little Lies With Adam Scott

She also offers to play a key lesbian role if there is a season two.

Yesterday at 5:35 p.m.

Public Theater Issues Statement Amid Controversy Over Trump-Like Julius Caesar

“Our production of Julius Caesar in no way advocates violence towards anyone.”

Yesterday at 5:11 p.m.

The Mummy Has the Year’s Most Hilariously Bad Movie Line

It’s so silly that it’s bound to be the only thing I ever remember from this whole misbegotten mishegoss.