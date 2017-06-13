In the wake of James Comey’s Senate testimony on Trump, in which the former FBI director said the president pressured him to end his investigation and argued that he is a known liar, many Republicans have set up a battle of credibility between Comey and Trump. As Seth Meyers explains, that’s not a very good idea, because Trump just can’t stop shooting himself in the foot. He’s “like a husband who denies cheating on his wife, but also wants credit for getting laid.” As Meyers puts it, “Who are you going to believe? The former head of the FBI or a former casino owner and reality-TV host who’s been bankrupt four times, married three times …” and the list goes on.