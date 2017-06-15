Latest News from Vulture

26 mins ago

Seth Meyers Roasts Trump With DJ Khaled Catchphrase

Seth Meyers used the “immortal words” of DJ Khaled to prove how Trump set in motion a chain of events that would lead him to be under investigation.

10:25 p.m.

The Daily Show’s Trump Presidential Twitter Library On Tweets In History

▶️ “What do we think historians will be saying about these tweets? I like that you think there will be historians in the future.”

10:03 p.m.

Nashville Recap: Police Story

A sensitive and insightful episode about racist policing.

9:34 p.m.

Hear Coldplay’s New Song ‘All I Can Think About Is You’

It’s the latest release from their upcoming EP, Kaleidoscope.

7:37 p.m.

DeMario Jackson Says He Has Lost His Job As A Result of Rumored Misconduct

“I feel like the truth will be able to come out through those videos.”

6:02 p.m.

Tony Hale and Alia Shawkat on Arrested Development’s Comedy Legacy

To this day, Hale’s parents still don’t think it’s funny.

5:23 p.m.

The Story Behind Orange Is the New Black’s Torture Scene

“I’m doing these things because my heart is broken.”

4:49 p.m.

The Orange Is the New Black Cast Ate a Lot of Pop-Tarts This Season

“As far as I’m concerned, making out on set is not cheating, and eating Pop-Tarts on set is not calories.”

3:19 p.m.

19 Unsettlingly Nice Tom Cruise Stories

Did you know he sends Dakota Fanning a birthday present every year?

2:59 p.m.

A Timeline of the Bachelor in Paradise Allegations

Production on the Bachelor spinoff recently shut down after an alleged sexual assault.

2:47 p.m.

Everything to Know About Lorde’s Melodrama Before Listening

Jack Antonoff co-produced it and Robyn was an influence.

2:29 p.m.

Carrie Coon Tells Ewan McGregor She Wasn’t Allowed to Act As a Kid

The Fargo co-stars had very different paths to the craft.

1:18 p.m.

What a Deadlocked Jury Could Mean in the Cosby Case

The possible scenarios.

12:35 p.m.

Nick Cave Brings Dark Tales of Death and Loss to the Beacon Theatre

“They told us our dreams would outlive us … but they lied.”

12:11 p.m.

Jerrod Carmichael Says NBC Shouldn’t Have Pulled Carmichael Show’s Gun Episode

“What it says is you don’t think that America is smart enough to handle real dialogue.”

11:49 a.m.

Aziz Ansari Recaps the Master of None Finale: ‘It’s Not a Flashback’

“I’m going to be a little coy about sharing my own personal interpretation.”

11:46 a.m.

Bill Cosby Jury Unable to Reach Verdict

A motion for a mistrial was denied, and the jury has been ordered to return to deliberations.

11:40 a.m.

Life’s About to Get As Good As a New Shania Twain Single

Her album is out this September.

11:38 a.m.

Review: The Book of Henry Is Terribly Unlike Any Other Terrible Film You’ve Seen

This movie isn’t just bad – it’s nonfunctional.

11:27 a.m.

Transparent Season-4 Trailer: Family Is Gross, But It’s Important

The Pfeffermans are back.