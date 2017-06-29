Seth Meyers Proves That Trump Is As Clueless About Health Care As a Grandma Playing Call of Duty

As Seth Meyers points out on Late Night, the draconian disaster that is the Republican health-care bill currently has an approval rating — 12 percent — that’s equivalent to that of an iPhone battery in a horror film. Perhaps the bill’s unpopularity stems from the fact that Trump seemingly has no idea what the actual details of his health-care bill entail. At one point during his Closer Look segment, Meyers compared Trump’s woeful lack of understanding of the bill — legislation he’s generally labeled as “great,” “fantastic,” and “so good” — to that of a grandmother playing Call of Duty: “Which one is me? Why can’t I go that way? Oh, no, they’re shooting at us.” Hopefully, this hypothetical grandmother’s Call of Duty character has better coverage than the kind Senate Republicans are trying to pass into law.

