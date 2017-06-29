Latest News from Vulture

28 mins ago

Zoo Season Premiere Recap: The Future Is Now

I can’t believe this show airs on CBS every week.

10:42 p.m.

Seth Meyers Uses Call of Duty to Prove How Clueless Trump Is About Health Care

“Which one is me?!”

10:02 p.m.

Nashville Recap: Ship Wrecked

Deacon would be a really good sitcom dad.

7:40 p.m.

Tyler, The Creator Blows His Own Face Off In ‘Who Dat Boy’ Video

Same old Tyler!

6:23 p.m.

Patricia Arquette Calls Out Donald Trump in the Name of the Streets

She claims to have gossip the president wouldn’t want to go public.

5:26 p.m.

Looking for New Electricity in the Mostly Static Art World

It’s not a matter of art being becoming more political. But the more I look for signs of artistic vitality, the more frustrated I’ve become.

5:07 p.m.

Hayley Williams Briefly Left Paramore in 2015 to Treat Depression

“I thought, ‘There’s gotta be something else that I’m good at in my life. Maybe it’s time for me to go find that.’”

5:02 p.m.

Corinne Olympios Will Not Return to Bachelor in Paradise, Closes Investigation

She joins DeMario Jackson in exiting the show.

4:42 p.m.

AMC Is Hoping You’ll Pay More Money to Watch Shows Live Sans Commercials

Efforts like this could prove essential to the survival of old-school networks.

3:54 p.m.

Biggie’s Mom Calls Out Kendall and Kylie for Using Son’s Likeness on T-Shirts

The Jenners have since apologized.

3:51 p.m.

Every Major Game of Thrones Character, Ranked From Good to Evil

From the kindhearted heroes to the scumbag sociopaths.

3:46 p.m.

Jake Gyllenhaal Gives a Huge Performance in Okja. But Is It Brilliant or Awful?

As Dr. Johnny Wilcox, the actor squeals like an alcoholic teakettle.

3:24 p.m.

The Best Supervillains Are Relatable Ones

▶️ Three-dimensional villains with a sense of purpose are rare in superhero movies.

3:03 p.m.

Sense8 Will Return From the Dead With a Two-Hour Special on Netflix Next Year

Netflix canceled the Wachowskis’ series on June 1.

2:25 p.m.

Issa’s Trying to Date Again in the Insecure Season 2 Trailer

Returning to HBO July 23.

2:23 p.m.

Leighton Meester and Adam Brody Don’t Talk About Seth and Blair

Leighton’s explanation is peak Blair Waldorf.

2:17 p.m.

Kendrick Lamar’s Original Title for DAMN. Was a Real Mouthful

He’s also ranked his albums and named his worst song.

2:08 p.m.

U2’s Two-Hour Pep Talk Is Exactly What We Need Right Now

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of U2’s seminal The Joshua Tree, the band is playing what basically amounts to a very expensive two-hour pep talk.

1:51 p.m.

The Best Songs of 2017 (So Far)

Lorde, the War on Drugs, Lil Uzi Vert, Khalid, and more.

1:00 p.m.

Andrea Savage Proves Moms Can Be Immature Too in the I’m Sorry Trailer

Featuring a supremely juvenile butthole joke.