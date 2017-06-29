On his Late Night program, host Seth Meyers recently laid into the draconian disaster that is the Republican health care bill, which currently has an approval rating – 12 percent – that’s equivalent to an iPhone battery in a horror film, as Meyers points out. While the health care legislation’s popularity hovers in the teens, perhaps the bill’s unpopularity stems from the fact that Trump seemingly has no idea what the actual details of his health care bill entail. At one point during his Closer Look segment, Meyers compared Trump’s woeful lack of understanding of the health care bill – legislation he’s generally labeled as “great,” “fantastic,” and “so good” – to that of a grandmother playing Call of Duty: “Which one is me? Why can’t I go that way? Oh no, they’re shooting at us.” Hopefully, this hypothetical grandmother’s Call of Duty character has better coverage than the kind Senate Republicans are trying to pass into law.