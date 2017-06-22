Seth Meyers has found something even less popular than Tom Cruise’s Mummy remake. (No, it’s not Baywatch, which is bad but has a 19 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes.) It’s President Trump’s health-care bill, the one that will gut Medicaid to give the wealthiest Americans a near-trillion-dollar tax cut. “Remember, the bill is basically just a giant tax cut for the rich by taking health insurance from millions of people,” Seth Meyers explains in Late Night’s newest Closer Look. “It’s a plan that is so toxic, just 8 percent of Americans think the Senate should pass the health-care bill as is. Eight percent! Even The Mummy got a 15 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. This bill is half as good as The Mummy.” Cheers, Universal!