Seth Rogen and Rob Schneider Had a Bizarre Feud on Twitter

Photo: Xavier Collin/Image Press/Splash/Corbis

Sometimes, the finest feuds to grace Hollywood are developed from years of bottled up jealously and a healthy dose of pain. This is not one of those times. Taking to Twitter on Saturday morning, noted funny guy Seth Rogen revealed something that seemingly came out of nowhere: Another “funny” guy, Rob Schneider, dislikes him so much that he blocked him on the social media website. Why? Seriously, your guess is as good as Rogen’s. Tweet him your thoughts.

Why does he seem so appalled to be sitting with his own family? pic.twitter.com/v7Udqq1Yz2 — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) June 17, 2017

Rogen’s fellow comedy chums naturally thought this was hilarious, and tried to understand where the hell this unexpected animosity stems from. Rogen, for what it’s worth, “honestly” has “no idea.”

I honestly have no idea. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) June 17, 2017

Shit. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) June 17, 2017

You're missing some gold pic.twitter.com/V41r1hTyFB — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) June 17, 2017

He's picking fights with comedy legends — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) June 17, 2017

That's good. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) June 17, 2017

But wait! Hours later Schneider chimed in with his side of the story — but instead of actually explaining the reasoning behind his block, brokered for a meeting with … Rogen’s occasional film co-star James Franco.

Dear @Sethrogen



I'll unblock you if I can meet James Franco. You'll be back in buddy!



Potentially yours again,

Rob — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) June 18, 2017

And it worked?

Dear Seth,

You are officiallyUNBLOCKED!

Go celebrate 2Nite with some close friends.But be on your best behavior from now on!

ILOVED"TheEnd" — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) June 18, 2017

Dear Seth,

And thanks for hooking me up with Franco. You're right, he is dreamy!

Your pal once again,

Rob — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) June 18, 2017

We have no idea what’s going on, either. Rogen has yet to respond to Schneider.