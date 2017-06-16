Latest News from Vulture

11:00 p.m.

The Great British Baking Show Season Premiere Recap: Sumptuous Drizzling

This is pretty much perfect television.

10:50 p.m.

Carrie Fisher’s Death Inquiry Points to Sleep Apnea, Other Factors

The coroner’s office also indicated the actress had unspecified multiple drugs in her system.

9:43 p.m.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Reunion Recap: Miss Congeniality

Valentina is the one true villain of season nine.

9:34 p.m.

This Year’s Shark Week Pits Michael Phelps Against a Great White Shark

Deciding once and for all who holds dominion over the sea.

9:23 p.m.

NBC Station in Connecticut Will Not Broadcast Megyn Kelly’s Alex Jones Interview

Out of respect for local families, WVIT will keep the InfoWars host off air.

8:00 p.m.

Jay Z Publishes Time Op-Ed Calling for Reform of ‘Exploitative’ Bail Industry

“If you’re unable to afford a private attorney, then you can be disappeared into our jail system simply because you can’t afford bail.”

7:12 p.m.

Movie Review: Sally Hawkins Stars in the Colorful Maudie

Hawkins’s facial features are big and clear, at times suggesting the radiant plainness of Maude Lewis’s art.

6:11 p.m.

Could The Book of Henry Really Get Colin Trevorrow Kicked Off Star Wars?

The director can relax: He’s probably safe.

5:55 p.m.

Young Thug’s Beautiful Thugger Girls and 6 Other Albums to Listen to Now

Young Thug, 2 Chainz, and Big Boi release a diverse trio of new hip-hop albums.

5:34 p.m.

Bill Cosby Jury Deliberations Could Continue Through Saturday

It might appear that at least one or multiple jurors are having trouble with the legal definition of reasonable doubt.

4:20 p.m.

Jurnee Smollett-Bell Got Great Career Advice From Samuel L. Jackson

The Underground actress was 9 at the time.

2:55 p.m.

Orange Is the New Black Recap: Horror Show

The Piscatella story line is vacuous, voyeuristic torture porn.

2:52 p.m.

No Matter What Happens, the Only Move for Bachelor in Paradise Is Cancellation

The show’s core identity is summer fun, and summer fun cannot survive allegations of sexual assault.

2:31 p.m.

AshLee Frazier on Her Season of Bachelor in Paradise and the Current Scandal

“Five-thousand dollars [was offered] for one contestant to give another one a rose.”

2:04 p.m.

Here’s Why Lorde’s ‘Supercut’ Is Melodrama’s Best Track

In Lorde’s world, love’s end can feel as giddy as its beginning.

1:53 p.m.

Why the Queer Characters in Rough Night Feel So Refreshing

Zoë Kravitz and Ilana Glazer play exes who still share a bond.

1:49 p.m.

Bruce Springsteen Is Going to Broadway, Sadly Not As the Lead in a Musical

He’s expected to perform a version of his touring set five nights a week.

1:39 p.m.

Ask the Strategist: The Costumes From I Love Dick

What to wear if you’re a New York girl in Marfa, Texas.

1:34 p.m.

Bill Cosby’s Defense Butts Heads With Trial Judge, Asking for a Mistrial Again

At one point, the two men talked over each other.

1:30 p.m.

Jada Pinkett Smith Says All Eyez on Me Misrepresents Her Relationship With Tupac

“Forgive me … my relationship to Pac is too precious to me for the scenes in All Eyez on Me to stand as truth.”