13 mins ago

The Great British Baking Show Season Premiere Recap: Sumptuous Drizzling

This is pretty much perfect television.

23 mins ago

Carrie Fisher’s Death Inquiry Points to Sleep Apnea, Other Factors

The coroner’s office also indicated the actress had unspecified multiple drugs in her system.

9:43 p.m.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Reunion Recap: Miss Congeniality

Valentina is the one true villain of season nine.

9:34 p.m.

This Year’s Shark Week Pits Michael Phelps Against a Great White Shark

Deciding once and for all who holds dominion over the sea.

9:23 p.m.

NBC Station in Connecticut Will Not Broadcast Megyn Kelly’s Alex Jones Interview

Out of respect for local families, WVIT will keep the InfoWars host off air.

8:00 p.m.

Jay Z Publishes Time Op-Ed Calling for Reform of ‘Exploitative’ Bail Industry

“If you’re unable to afford a private attorney, then you can be disappeared into our jail system simply because you can’t afford bail.”

7:12 p.m.

Movie Review: Sally Hawkins Stars in the Colorful Maudie

Hawkins’s facial features are big and clear, at times suggesting the radiant plainness of Maude Lewis’s art.

6:11 p.m.

Could The Book of Henry Really Get Colin Trevorrow Kicked Off Star Wars?

The director can relax: He’s probably safe.

5:55 p.m.

Young Thug’s Beautiful Thugger Girls and 6 Other Albums to Listen to Now

Young Thug, 2 Chainz, and Big Boi release a diverse trio of new hip-hop albums.

5:34 p.m.

Bill Cosby Jury Deliberations Could Continue Through Saturday

It might appear that at least one or multiple jurors are having trouble with the legal definition of reasonable doubt.

4:20 p.m.

Jurnee Smollett-Bell Got Great Career Advice From Samuel L. Jackson

The Underground actress was 9 at the time.

2:55 p.m.

Orange Is the New Black Recap: Horror Show

The Piscatella story line is vacuous, voyeuristic torture porn.

2:52 p.m.

No Matter What Happens, the Only Move for Bachelor in Paradise Is Cancellation

The show’s core identity is summer fun, and summer fun cannot survive allegations of sexual assault.

2:31 p.m.

AshLee Frazier on Her Season of Bachelor in Paradise and the Current Scandal

“Five-thousand dollars [was offered] for one contestant to give another one a rose.”

2:04 p.m.

Here’s Why Lorde’s ‘Supercut’ Is Melodrama’s Best Track

In Lorde’s world, love’s end can feel as giddy as its beginning.

1:53 p.m.

Why the Queer Characters in Rough Night Feel So Refreshing

Zoë Kravitz and Ilana Glazer play exes who still share a bond.

1:49 p.m.

Bruce Springsteen Is Going to Broadway, Sadly Not As the Lead in a Musical

He’s expected to perform a version of his touring set five nights a week.

1:39 p.m.

Ask the Strategist: The Costumes From I Love Dick

What to wear if you’re a New York girl in Marfa, Texas.

1:34 p.m.

Bill Cosby’s Defense Butts Heads With Trial Judge, Asking for a Mistrial Again

At one point, the two men talked over each other.

1:30 p.m.

Jada Pinkett Smith Says All Eyez on Me Misrepresents Her Relationship With Tupac

“Forgive me … my relationship to Pac is too precious to me for the scenes in All Eyez on Me to stand as truth.”