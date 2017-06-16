If there’s anyone who can do it, it’s a man who has lived his entire life like it’s Shark Life. As part of this year’s Shark Week, Discover is determined to conclusively determine who is faster: Michael Phelps, the winningest Olympian to ever compete in the games, or a great white shark, a shark. Phelps, who has earned 23 Olympic gold medals, will square off against the shark, who has zero Olympic medals of any kind unless there’s something we don’t know about, on July 23. The excellently-named Sunday special is called Phelps vs. Shark: Great Gold vs. Great White. The race is immediately followed by the next man v. shark face-off, Competitive Seal Eating. Good luck Michael, but the shark team blows us out of the water every time on that one.