Last week, a devastating fire ripped through London’s Grenfell Tower, a public-housing complex, killing possibly as many as 79 people in the deadliest fire in Britain in a century. In the immediate aftermath of the tragedy, Adele was spotted on the scene of the fire talking to those affected, and later had tea and cake with fire responders. Now, Simon Cowell has orchestrated a more public gesture involving some of the country’s biggest stars. Today, he’s released a benefit cover of Simon & Garfunkel’s “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” featuring an introductory verse from Stormzy, plus contributions from the Who’s Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey, One Direction’s Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson, Robbie Williams, Rita Ora, James Blunt, Leona Lewis, Geri Halliwell, Queen’s Brian May, and dozens more artists. Nile Rodgers also worked on the track. All proceeds from downloads will go to the London Community Foundation; you can also donate to Artists for Grenfell without purchase of the song.