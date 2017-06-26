The SNES Classic Is Coming to Stores September 27 for $80

Considering the NES Classic emulator was so popular, it was virtually impossible to find on store shelves, it shouldn’t be a huge surprise that Nintendo has decided to come out with the SNES Classic. So why am I crying at my desk with pure joy?

Hitting store shelves on September 27, the SNES Classic will cost $80 and come with 21 games, including the previously unreleased game Star Fox 2, which previously had only been playable via fanmade ROMs. Judging from last year’s sales, you’ll want to keep a close eye on when preorders open up.

The full list of games is below:

Contra III: The Alien Wars

Donkey Kong Country

EarthBound

Final Fantasy III

F-ZERO

Kirby Super Star

Kirby’s Dream Course

The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past

Mega Man X

Secret of Mana

Star Fox

Star Fox 2

Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting

Super Castlevania IV

Super Ghouls ’n Ghosts

Super Mario Kart

Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars

Super Mario World

Super Metroid

Super Punch-Out!!

Yoshi’s Island

You can definitely take issue with some of the exclusions here — none of these games take up much space, so it would have been nice to see classics like Chrono Trigger make the cut. Not that that’ll stop us from buying one (assuming we can actually muscle our way through the crowds to snag one).