Sofia Coppola Calls Daddy’s Home One of Her Favorite Movies

What paragon of cinema did Sofia Coppola name when the New York Times asked her to list her favorite movies of the 21st century? Well, Andrea Arnold’s fantastic Fish Tank and Pixar’s The Incredibles. She’s also into Under the Skin, Grizzly Man, and Ex Machina. But hiding in plain sight on Coppola’s list of movies is a most puzzling choice: Sofia Coppola is a Daddy’s Home stan! “The only film my kids and I equally enjoy together,” she told the Times by way of explanation. “I love Will Ferrell, and this movie is sweet and fun to watch with cracking-up kids.” Cheers Sofia Coppola — here’s to the sequel.