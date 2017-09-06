Latest News from Vulture

21 seconds ago

Review: The Mummy Resurrects a Franchise That Should Have Stayed Dead

You can practically hear the executive pounding the table and yelling, “Make this my next tent pole!”

12 mins ago

Play the Twin Peaks Drinking Game

For best results, consume mass quantities of cherry pie beforehand.

22 mins ago

It’s About Time Justin Bieber Worked With David Guetta

What happens when you pair two of the most prolific hitmakers of the last ten years?

27 mins ago

Woody Allen Makes Rare L.A. Appearance to Honor, Roast Diane Keaton

At an AFI Life Achievement Award ceremony honoring the actress.

9:25 a.m.

Lynn Nottage on Broadway Diversity and Why She Writes About Working People

“I want to reclaim my own history as part of American history and assert my presence.”

9:16 a.m.

Sofia Coppola Calls Daddy’s Home One of Her Favorite Movies

“I love Will Ferrell, and this movie is sweet and fun to watch with cracking-up kids.”

3:00 a.m.

Orange Is the New Black Season-Premiere Recap: The Riot Begins

Litchfield plunges into a different state of chaos.

1:52 a.m.

Seth Meyers Proves That Reporters Saying ‘Hookers’ Was a Comey-Hearing Highlight

It looks like Wolf Blitzer had a lot of fun saying “hookers.”

Yesterday at 11:59 p.m.

Is Half-Blood Prince Harry Really the Sassiest Harry Potter?

One Redditor ranked all the Harry Potter novels based on how sassy Harry gets. However, is Half-Blood Prince Harry the sassiest of them all?

Yesterday at 10:23 p.m.

Taylor Swift’s Music Is Returning to Spotify, and the Timing Is Really Shady

Does Taylor hate Katy more than she hates Spotify?

Yesterday at 5:10 p.m.

Why Camila Cabello Said No to the Chainsmokers’ ‘Closer’

“I had to say no, and then that was the No. 1 song in the world.”

Yesterday at 5:05 p.m.

Like Any Respectable Disney Movie, Mary Poppins Returns Will Have a Dead Mom

The Banks kids grow up into tragedy.

Yesterday at 4:41 p.m.

Katy Perry Is Still Using Her Press Tour to Talk About Taylor Swift

And hey journalists! Please stop asking!

Yesterday at 4:27 p.m.

Aziz Ansari and Lena Waithe Recap Master of None’s ‘Thanksgiving’

“The episode is about friendship, it’s about honesty with your family, learning who you are.”

Yesterday at 3:43 p.m.

Bombshell Revelations Drop in Bill Cosby’s Trial

This may be the closest we ever get to hearing Bill Cosby’s side of the story.

Yesterday at 3:21 p.m.

How Scary Is It Comes at Night?

Don’t believe what you see in the trailers.

Yesterday at 3:02 p.m.

Fred Armisen, Adam Pally, Zoe Lister-Jones Have a Band, and Now, a Music Video

The band from Band Aid is now a band in real life.

Yesterday at 2:38 p.m.

Man Who Committed Suicide May Have Taken Cues From 13 Reasons Why

Franco Alonso Lazo Medrano of Peru reportedly left behind prerecorded tapes for a list of people.

Yesterday at 2:18 p.m.

Radiohead Have a Very British Outlook on the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

“Brits are not very good at slapping ourselves on the back. It seems very show-biz and I’m not very show-biz. We haven’t been asked.”

Yesterday at 2:08 p.m.

See Photos of Mandy Moore, Jennifer Hudson, and More in the Vulture Emmy Studio

We gathered 45 Emmy contenders at Milk Studios to talk about their shows.