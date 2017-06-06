Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Turner Image

Even in 2017, we’re still haunted by fighting over the Ghostbusters reboot. Over the weekend, Dan Aykroyd, who starred in the original film and made a brief cameo in the more recent reboot, went after reboot director Paul Feig for wasting too much money — $30 to $40 million, he claimed — reshooting scenes for the film. In a statement via Deadline, Sony has countered Aykroyd’s claims, noting that reshoots actually cost between $3 and $4 million. Aykroyd clarified his thoughts somewhat on Facebook, writing that, “Paul Feig made a good movie and had a superb cast and plenty of money to do it. We just wish he had been more inclusive to the originators. It cost everyone as it is unlikely Kristen, Leslie, Melissa and Kate will ever reprise their roles as Ghostbusters which is sad.” Now, how much money would Sony have to spend on reshoots to make Dan Aykroyd the star of the movie?