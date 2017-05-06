The SpongeBob Musical Brings Its Nautical Nonsense to Broadway in November

Photo: Instagram: @SpongeBobBway

Are you ready, kids? The SpongeBob Musical, based on the hit Nickelodeon animated series, kicks off previews on November 6 at New York’s Palace Theatre ,before making its Broadway debut on December 4. The show premiered at Chicago’s Oriental Theatre in 2016. As evidenced by its social media presence, The SpongeBob Musical features distinctly human versions of the famous boy-sponge and his friends, who must work (and sing and dance) together to stave off the “total annihilation of their undersea world.” The show will feature original songs by Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Yolanda Adams, Sara Bareilles, Alexander Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, John Legend, Lady Antebellum, Cyndi Lauper, Panic! at the Disco, Plain White T’s, They Might Be Giants and T.I. David Bowie also contributed a song, with additional lyrics by Jonathan Coulton. SpongeBob tickets go on sale June 26, so if you want to make a holiday of it, better get your bikini bottoms in gear to buy them as soon as they’re released online. Even if those Broadway prices do make you want to drop on the deck and flop like a fish.