4 mins ago

Room 104 Trailer: The Duplass Brothers’ HBO Motel Anthology Is Full of Mystery

Room 104 premieres July 28 on HBO.

12:08 p.m.

Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler Lit a Man on Fire, Then Felt Weird About It

“You can’t know how you’ll feel when a man is on fire until you see it.”

12:00 p.m.

What’s New on Showtime: July 2017

The Prestige, Punisher: War Zone, The Descent, and more.

11:40 a.m.

Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda Freestyle With the Roots in a Brief Return to Ham4Ham

To celebrate the release of the Hamilton instrumentals.

11:21 a.m.

30 Years of Action-Movie Villains in 9 Infographics

Note to Hollywood: Women can commit crimes, too.

11:08 a.m.

Jay-Z Plays a New Godfather on 4:44’s "Family Feud"

On 4:44’s “Family Feud,” Jay-Z explores and advances the Mafia imagery that’s been a part of his character since Reasonable Doubt.

11:04 a.m.

175 Minutes With … Jill Eisenstadt

“Well, I told myself I wasn’t going to be a novelist of the outer boroughs.”

11:00 a.m.

The 8 Best Comic Books to Read in July

From queer bounty hunters to … a shirtless bear fighter?

11:00 a.m.

What’s New on Hulu: July 2017

Sliding Doors, Up in the Air, Road House, and more.

10:41 a.m.

Tyler, the Creator and Frank Ocean Reunite for Tyler’s Second Song of the Day

The reunion feels good, even if “911/Mr. Lonely” doesn’t.

10:38 a.m.

Chance the Rapper Pressured MTV News to Remove a Critical Concert Review

Kings of Leon and other artists also apparently used leverage with MTV to alter coverage.

10:30 a.m.

The Drive Jacket and the Baby Driver Jacket: In Conversation

Two of contemporary cinema’s most distinctive jackets meet in person for the first time.

10:00 a.m.

What’s New on HBO: July 2017

Selena, Game of Thrones, Hacksaw Ridge, and more.

9:50 a.m.

St. Vincent Returns With the Sweeping Ballad ‘New York’

Hopefully, it’s the harbinger of a not-yet-announced album to come.

9:35 a.m.

Eric Benét Wasted No Time Responding to His Name-Drop on Jay-Z’s 4:44

“You almost went Eric Benét / let the baddest girl in the world get away.”

9:00 a.m.

Boy Band Recap: Hugs and Mics

What is your endgame, Rita Ora?

9:00 a.m.

What’s New on Amazon: July 2017

Mr. Robot is waiting for your binge-watch.

5:03 a.m.

The Complete Guide to Jay-Z’s New Album 4:44

Which parts are about Beyoncé and which are about Kanye?

2:10 a.m.

All of Jay-Z’s 4:44 Lines That Directly Address Beyoncé’s Lemonade

Hov name-drops Becky.

1:39 a.m.

Watch the Animated Video for Jay-Z’s New Song The Story of O.J.

The video was directed by Mark Romanek and Jay-Z.