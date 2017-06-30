St. Vincent Returns With the Sweeping Ballad ‘New York’

Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

It’s been two years since we last got an official release from St. Vincent, and three years since we were given her most recent full-length, 2014’s St. Vincent. But now Annie Clark is finally back with a new song, and we can only hope it’s the harbinger of a not-yet-announced album to come. “New York” is a departure from the angular guitar riffs that punctuated much of her previous album — here, Clark chooses instead to use a muted piano and swelling strings to lament the loss of “the only motherfucker in the city who can handle me.” It’s a short, bittersweet, and ultimately effective ode to the specific time and place you’ll always remember, when you lose someone you’ll always care deeply about.