Photo: Jan Thijs/CBS

Star Trek: Discovery will boldly go to a place where people stop being polite, and start getting real. According to a report from EW, CBS All Access’s long-in-the-works Trek series will relax a franchise-long rule against significant conflict between Starfleet crew members. “Writers on Trek shows were urged to avoid having Starfleet crew members in significant conflict with one another (unless a crew member is, say, possessed by an alien force), or from being shown in any seriously negative way,” EW writes. Though that rule wasn’t strictly followed in previous Trek series, the writers on Discovery plan to push past it to “do stories that are complicated, with characters with strong points of view and strong passions,” according to showrunner Aaron Harberts. But all of creator Gene Roddenbury’s utopia won’t be entirely gone in this iteration. “The thing we’re taking from Roddenberry is how we solve those conflicts,” Harberts said. “So we do have our characters in conflict, we do have them struggling with each other, but it’s about how they find a solution and work through their problems.” With the help of Michael Scott, they could all resolve their conflicts into a win-win-win situation.