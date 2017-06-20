Star Wars Han Solo Movie Loses Its Directors With Just Weeks of Filming Left

Photo: Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images for Walt Disney Studios

According to The Hollywood Reporter, directors Chris Miller and Phil Lord have left the young Han Solo Star Wars spin-off. The duo, who previously found success with The LEGO Movie and 21 Jump Street, issued a diplomatic statement about their departure, citing difference with Lucasfilm. “Unfortunately, our vision and process weren’t aligned with our partners on this project,” they wrote. “We normally aren’t fans of the phrase ‘creative differences’ but for once this cliché is true. We are really proud of the amazing and world-class work of our cast and crew.” The film began filming all the way back in February and stars Emilia Clarke, Woody Harrelson, and Donald Glover, with Alden Ehrenreich playing Han Solo. The film reportedly only had several weeks left of filming, which makes the directors’ departure so late in the process particularly surprising, and perhaps even alarming for fans of the franchise. Still, the May 2018 release date remains unchanged.