Stephen Colbert Announces His Possible 2020 Presidential Run on Russian TV

If any celebrity should go up against Kanye West and Joe Biden in 2020, we could do a lot worse than Stephen Colbert. If we’re down to elect network TV hosts, hey, we’ve certainly got plenty to pick from. While a guest on Russia’s late night show Evening Urgant, part of his international trip to film a Late Show remotely, Colbert did shots with host Ivan Urgant, toasted to a strong U.S. and a strong Russia, and, most importantly, asked the Russian people to help get him elected POTUS. “I am here to announce that I am considering a run for president in 2020, and I thought it would be better to cut out the middle man and just tell the Russians myself,” Colbert explained. The Late Show host joked, “If anyone would like to work on my campaign in an unofficial capacity, please just let me know.” This way, they’ll be no question about collusion in the Colbert administration. He’s already admitted to it on TV. Now that’s 4D inter-dimensional chess if we’ve ever seen it.