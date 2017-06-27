Latest News from Vulture

5 mins ago

6 Best New Songs of the Week: Drake, Desiigner, DJ Khaled, Vince Staples, More

Drake has the soundtrack for your aspirational summer aesthetic.

29 mins ago

All Four Hollywood Chrises Are Now Members of the Academy

Honorary Hollywood Chris Channing Tatum was also invited to become a member of the Academy.

4:46 p.m.

Baby Driver Will Make You Forget That You Hate Ansel Elgort

It’s that good.

4:08 p.m.

The Bachelorette Recap: Viking Man of the Month

Let’s start the #KennyForBachelor campaign right now.

3:40 p.m.

Aubrey Plaza Obsesses Over Elizabeth Olsen in the Ingrid Goes West Trailer

The movie was a hit at Sundance.

3:35 p.m.

Pretty Little Liars Creator I. Marlene King on That ‘Batsh*t Crazy’ Finale

“We really wanted to make it possible for the fans to figure it out.”

1:50 p.m.

The Big Bang Theory’s Johnny Galecki Loses House in California Wildfire

It’s fire season in Southern California.

1:46 p.m.

Nicole Kidman and Colin Farrell Lip-Sync to Hamilton’s ‘Schuyler Sisters’

Nicole really embraces the hand movements.

1:43 p.m.

A Nostalgia-Filled Chat About Battle of the Network Stars

The thrill of victory, the agony of defeat, the loud din of sexism: Battle of the Network Stars had it all. But will the reboot work?

1:25 p.m.

Younger Returns With Its Deceit Intact

TV Land’s escapist comedy finds even more juice in Liza’s big lie.

1:21 p.m.

Lupita Nyong’o Goes on an Impressive Emotional Journey in Jay-Z’s New 4:44 Promo

It’s already Oscar-worthy.

1:17 p.m.

The Best Albums of 2017 (So Far)

Kendrick Lamar, Slowdive, Future, and more.

12:30 p.m.

The Best Stand-up Comedy Specials of 2017 (So Far)

Jerrod Carmichael, Dave Chappelle, Norm Macdonald, Sarah Silverman, and more.

12:00 p.m.

The Best Comics of 2017 (So Far)

Featuring trippy Marvel adventures, a visionary novel from Emil Ferris, and a remarkable Wonder Woman origin story, among other treats.

11:48 a.m.

What’s Leaving Showtime: July 2017

If you haven’t seen It Follows, don’t wait much longer.

11:41 a.m.

WNYC and MoMA Are Making an Artsy Podcast with Broad City’s Abbi Jacobson

Two major New York cultural institutions are coming together to make a podcast baby.

11:29 a.m.

Bachelor in Paradise: Contestant Sex Reportedly Now Needs Producer Approval

Without approval, the producers are allowed to stop the sexual activity.

11:05 a.m.

Steal Your Summer Reading List From Hillary Clinton

She’s really into mystery novels.

11:00 a.m.

The Bad Moms Christmas Trailer Celebrates the Most Mom-derful Time of the Year

Christine Baranski, Cheryl Hines, and Susan Sarandon show up as the moms’ moms.

11:00 a.m.

Why Doctor Doom Is the Best Supervillain

Maybe he should rule the world.