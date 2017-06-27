Latest News from Vulture

39 seconds ago

Please Nominate The Leftovers for Every Emmy So We Can See Justin Theroux Naked

This is the best For Your Consideration ad in TV history.

11:00 a.m.

20 Movies Where the Bad Guys Win

Sometimes, the heroes take the L.

10:54 a.m.

Would You Buy a Dress From Daniel Day-Lewis?

The actor is reportedly interested in becoming a dressmaker.

10:33 a.m.

Pretty Little Liars: The Most Twisted Things ‘A’ Has Ever Done

Who could possibly forget that cow tongue?

10:14 a.m.

Did You Know Harriet Tubman Was Friends With Transformers?

According to Transformers: The Last Knight, the famous abolitionist was in cahoots with the Transformers.

10:09 a.m.

Why Downward Dog Deserves to Be Rescued

It’s truly sad that this weird, sweet, off-kilter show was canceled.

10:00 a.m.

The Comics World Blew Up Due to of a Villainous Twist — What Can Marvel Learn?

For one thing, they need to reckon with the fact that they have a new breed of reader.

9:58 a.m.

Seth Meyers Tries to Make Sense of ‘Cartoonishly Evil’ Senate Health-Care Bill

“The only way this bill could be more cartoonishly evil is if it mandated tying damsels-in-distress to railroad tracks.”

9:32 a.m.

Stephen Colbert Is Planning a Whole Russia Week on the Late Show Just for Trump

He has returned from his travels with the truth. Maybe.

9:29 a.m.

Ted Danson Is Having ‘Much More Fun’ Playing The Good Place’s Resident Villain

Why he couldn’t stop telling people about the show’s twist before it happened.

9:00 a.m.

Robert Pattinson’s Hair Is Insane in the Propulsive New Good Time Trailer

Behold Robert Pattinson’s excellent American accent and insane blond dye job.

9:00 a.m.

Why Jon Hamm Hasn’t Become a Movie Star, Yet

And why Baby Driver may signal a new phase for the actor.

9:00 a.m.

The Best Movies of 2017 (So Far)

Including Get Out, Baby Driver, and The Beguiled.

8:45 a.m.

The Bachelorette Recap: Why Is This Happening?

Let’s all just sit down and think about what this show is doing.

8:00 a.m.

Brad Pitt’s Breakout Role in Thelma and Louise Almost Went to Robert Downey Jr.

The casting directors thought RDJ was too short next to Geena Davis.

8:00 a.m.

Review: Eugene Lim’s Dear Cyborgs Engages the Post-Occupy Moment

It’s a novel of ideas, small, elegant ideas about art and protest, and one of the most striking literary works to emerge from the Occupy movement.

1:49 a.m.

Taylor Swift Emerges Out of the Woods to Congratulate NBA MVP Russell Westbrook

Taylor and her hedge would like to offer their warmest regards to the Oklahoma City Thunder player.

1:30 a.m.

What’s Leaving Hulu: July 2017

Coming to America, Winter’s Bone, and others.

12:25 a.m.

Put Those Hands Together for Your New Handshake Coaches, Drake and Will Ferrell

Your professional basketball skills mean nothing if your hand doesn’t look cool while touching someone else’s hand.

Yesterday at 11:35 p.m.

DeMario Jackson Gives His Version of Events in the Bachelor in Paradise Scandal

“That night was probably one of the wildest nights of my life,” the former Bachelorette contestant said.