Stephen Furst, Animal House’s Flounder, Dead at 63

Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Actor and comedian Stephen Furst, who’s perhaps best known for his role as Kent “Flounder” Dorfman in the seminal 1978 comedy Animal House, has died at the age of 63 due to complications with diabetes, his sons confirmed. “He was known to the world as an brilliant and prolific actor and filmmaker, but to his family and many dear friends he was also a beloved husband, father and kind friend whose memory will always be a blessing,” they wrote in a statement on Facebook. “To truly honor him, do not cry for the loss of Stephen Furst. But rather, enjoy memories of all the times he made you snicker, laugh, or even snort to your own embarrassment. He intensely believed that laugher is the best therapy, and he would want us to practice that now.”

In addition to his memorable Animal House role — which he reprised in the short-lived ABC spinoff series Delta House — Furst was also known for his recurring roles on the sci-fi program Babylon 5 and medical dramedy St. Elsewhere. Later in his life, he also amassed a small account of credits as a director for television episodes and television films. He was active until his death, generating headlines last year when he became one of the first constituents to publicly protest against the Academy’s new voting rules.