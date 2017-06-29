Latest News from Vulture

2 mins ago

What’s New on Netflix: July 2017

Lion, Rogue One, and more.

13 mins ago

Stream Jay-Z’s New Album 4:44 Right Now

The album features Frank Ocean and Jay-Z’s mom.

23 mins ago

Rick and Morty’s Newest Trailer Finally Reveals Season 3’s Premiere Date

It’s time to get schwifty!

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

Zoo Season Premiere Recap: The Future Is Now

I can’t believe this show airs on CBS every week.

Yesterday at 10:42 p.m.

Seth Meyers Uses Call of Duty to Prove How Clueless Trump Is About Health Care

“Which one is me?!”

Yesterday at 10:02 p.m.

Nashville Recap: Ship Wrecked

Deacon would be a really good sitcom dad.

Yesterday at 7:40 p.m.

Tyler, The Creator Blows His Own Face Off In ‘Who Dat Boy’ Video

Same old Tyler!

Yesterday at 6:23 p.m.

Patricia Arquette Calls Out Donald Trump in the Name of the Streets

She claims to have gossip the president wouldn’t want to go public.

Yesterday at 5:26 p.m.

Looking for New Electricity in the Mostly Static Art World

It’s not a matter of art being becoming more political. But the more I look for signs of artistic vitality, the more frustrated I’ve become.

Yesterday at 5:07 p.m.

Hayley Williams Briefly Left Paramore in 2015 to Treat Depression

“I thought, ‘There’s gotta be something else that I’m good at in my life. Maybe it’s time for me to go find that.’”

Yesterday at 5:02 p.m.

Corinne Olympios Will Not Return to Bachelor in Paradise, Closes Investigation

She joins DeMario Jackson in exiting the show.

Yesterday at 4:42 p.m.

AMC Is Hoping You’ll Pay More Money to Watch Shows Live Sans Commercials

Efforts like this could prove essential to the survival of old-school networks.

Yesterday at 3:54 p.m.

Biggie’s Mom Calls Out Kendall and Kylie for Using Son’s Likeness on T-Shirts

The Jenners have since apologized.

Yesterday at 3:51 p.m.

Every Major Game of Thrones Character, Ranked From Good to Evil

From the kindhearted heroes to the scumbag sociopaths.

Yesterday at 3:46 p.m.

Jake Gyllenhaal Gives a Huge Performance in Okja. But Is It Brilliant or Awful?

As Dr. Johnny Wilcox, the actor squeals like an alcoholic teakettle.

Yesterday at 3:24 p.m.

The Best Supervillains Are Relatable Ones

▶️ Three-dimensional villains with a sense of purpose are rare in superhero movies.

Yesterday at 3:03 p.m.

Sense8 Will Return From the Dead With a Two-Hour Special on Netflix Next Year

Netflix canceled the Wachowskis’ series on June 1.

Yesterday at 2:25 p.m.

Issa’s Trying to Date Again in the Insecure Season 2 Trailer

Returning to HBO July 23.

Yesterday at 2:23 p.m.

Leighton Meester and Adam Brody Don’t Talk About Seth and Blair

Leighton’s explanation is peak Blair Waldorf.

Yesterday at 2:17 p.m.

Kendrick Lamar’s Original Title for DAMN. Was a Real Mouthful

He’s also ranked his albums and named his worst song.