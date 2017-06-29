Stream Jay-Z’s New Album 4:44 Right Now

After weeks shrouded in mystery with only the occasional tease, Jay-Z’s 13th album 4:44 is out now on his streaming service Tidal. It features Beyoncé, Blue Ivy Carter, Frank Ocean, Jay-Z’s mom Gloria Carter, The-Dream, Damian Marley, and Kim Burrell; it was executive-produced by Hov himself, but produced entirely by the legendary No I.D., and includes just 10 tracks. A visual project starring Lupita Nyong’o, Mahershala Ali, Danny Glover, and more is expected to come with the album. 4:44’s release has been tethered to Sprint (Tidal’s newest shareholder), which will offer free access to the album as an exclusive to Sprint customers who sign up for their complimentary Tidal trial. (Unless you were already subscribed to Tidal before the album’s release, the album will reportedly only be available to Sprint users.) However, Variety reports the album will be a Tidal exclusive for just a week before a wide release. Stream 4:44 below and may the inevitable race to find any and all clues it’s a response to Beyoncé’s Lemonade begin!