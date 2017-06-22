Last year’s Patriots Day told the story of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing from a narrative of everyone involved or affected – police, city officials, the bombers, and even Red Sox favorite David Ortiz – but a new film about the bombing aims to tell it from the perspective of two victims. Stronger is the true story of Jeff Bauman (Jake Gyllenhaal), a 27-year-old Boston native who was waiting at the finish line of the Boston Marathon for his girlfriend Erin (Tatiana Maslany), one of the runners, when the bombs went off. (In the film’s version of events, Bauman shows up at the marathon to win Erin back.) Bauman lost both his legs in the attack and during his recovery helped police identify one of the bombers. The film, directed by David Gordon Green, will focus on the aftermath of the attack and how it reunited the couple, so prepare for the feels and some strong accents. Stronger opens September 22.