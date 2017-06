Latest News from Vulture

3:37 p.m.

Here’s Your Guide to the Very Complicated Mythology of the Transformers Universe

Refreshing your memory on everything from Energon cubes to to Dinobots.

3:30 p.m.

GLOW Recap: Ring My Belle

The table is set for Ruth and Debbie to blow up as on-camera rivals.

3:17 p.m.

The Secret History of Radiohead’s OK Computer

What do Radiohead’s previously unreleased songs tell us about the band they could have been?

3:00 p.m.

Pretty Little Liars Showrunner I. Marlene King Talks Fans and the Series Finale

“[Fan response] probably would change the outcome of a couple being endgame.”

2:49 p.m.

What It Was Like to Star in the Trump-Themed Julius Caesar

Corey Stoll, who played Brutus, writes about his experience in the controversial production.

2:40 p.m.

Review: Transformers: The Last Knight Is Utterly Ridiculous, and Knows It

The Last Knight is barely coherent, but it’s more fun than Age of Extinction.

2:39 p.m.

See Peter Dinklage and Jamie Dornan in The First My Dinner With Hervé Photo

It’s HBO’s Hervé Villechaize movie.

2:02 p.m.

Syfy Is Bringing the Space Madness of George R.R. Martin’s Nightflyers to TV

The novella focuses on an expedition to the edge of the solar system.

1:29 p.m.

Star Trek: Discovery Will Bring on Some Inter-Starfleet Drama

Previously writers on Trek shows were told not to have crew members in significant conflict.

1:02 p.m.

The Incredible Jessica James Trailer: Jessica Williams Shuts Down a Tinder Date

The movie hits Netflix July 28.

12:30 p.m.

GLOW Recap: Roommate With a View

In the immortal words of Axl Rose, it’s time to get in the ring.

12:18 p.m.

Ryan Murphy May Bring Landmark Gay Play The Boys in the Band to Broadway

Mart Crowley’s play about gay men at a birthday party premiered in 1968.

12:00 p.m.

Michael Bay Characters, Ranked by Sweatiness

The director’s movies are unnervingly obsessed with human sweat.

10:42 a.m.

GLOW Recap: Missed Personality

This is a breakout comedic role for Sunita Mani.

10:17 a.m.

Watch Your Crush John Cho Lounge Around Architecture in the Columbus Trailer

Also starring Haley Lu Richardson and Parker Posey.

10:14 a.m.

Will You Watch Bachelor in Paradise This Season?

A panel of Vulture and Cut watchers discuss.

10:02 a.m.

Boy Band Series Premiere Recap: Boy Band Pose

Who’s ready for a brand-new competition reality show?

9:50 a.m.

How the GLOW Showrunners Fell in Love With Pro Wrestling

“It’s a different art form, frankly, than we’re used to.”

9:15 a.m.

Alison Brie’s GLOW Character Was Not Meant to Be ‘Conventionally Attractive’

“The fact that they didn’t think I was right for the role made me want to do it even more.”

6:30 a.m.

GLOW Recap: Baggage Claims

Debbie was bred to kick ass and sell drama inside a ring.