Taylor Swift Emerges Out of the Woods to Congratulate NBA MVP Russell Westbrook

Oklahoma City Thunder’s Russell Westbrook took home the title of Most Valuable Player from Monday night’s NBA Awards, hosted by Drake, and he owes it all to his good friend Taylor Swift. Swift, as it turns out, taught Westbrook everything he knows about the sport, despite never having met him in real life even once. The 1989 singer appeared in front of a wall of ivy to record her shout-out to Westbrook on his title, as well as his unbelievable 2016-2017 season. All and all, a very sweet thing for Drake to arrange, probably.