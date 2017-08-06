Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

If you thought Taylor would never, ever, ever get back together with streaming services, you were just proven wrong. According to an announcement from her official Instagram fan account that was also verified by her rep, Taylor’s entire musical works will be available for you to listen (and shake it, shake it, shake it) to on Friday on Spotify, Pandora, Amazon, Tidal and other streaming platforms as well, so say goodbye to your productivity at work tomorrow!

In celebration of 1989 selling over 10 Million Albums Worldwide and the RIAA's 100 Million Song Certification announcement, Taylor wants to thank her fans by making her entire back catalog available to all streaming services tonight at midnight. A post shared by Taylor Nation (@taylornation) on Jun 8, 2017 at 4:22pm PDT

While her bad blood with music streaming seems to be over, this is basically a huge fuck you to Katy Perry whose new album Witness comes out — you guessed it — also on Friday. This announcement by Swift is basically the equivalent of Katy Perry waking up to find the head of her Dark Horse in her bedsheets tomorrow morning. This also comes on the heels of Katy Perry’s remarks to NME regarding her ongoing Bette and Joan-like feud with Swift in which she said,

I mean, I’m not Buddha — things irritate me. I wish that I could turn the other cheek every single time, but I’m also not a pushover, you know? Especially when someone tries to assassinate my character with little girls [her fans]. That’s so messed up!

Well, something tells me she’ll also find this Machiavellian move by Swift as equally as messed up.