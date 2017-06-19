Atlanta and The Handmaid’s Tale Lead the TCA Awards Nominations

Photo: Hulu/FX

Forced to choose between Carrie Coon’s twin performances on The Leftovers and Fargo, the Television Critics Association has decided, porque no los dos? Coon earned a nomination for Individual Achievement in Drama for her work on both FX and HBO series, alongside heavy hitters like Nicole Kidman, Jessica Lange, Susan Sarandon, and Elisabeth Moss. (Don’t expect this to happen at the Emmys, which differentiate between limited series like Fargo and dramas like The Leftovers.) Elsewhere in the TCA’s nominations, Atlanta earned recognition for creator and star Donald Glover as well as for comedy, new program, and program of the year, while Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale tied it for the most nominations, for Moss, drama, new program, and program of the year. Read the full list of TCA Awards nominations below, and marvel at how they were able to watch this many TV shows in the first place.

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us, NBC

Carrie Coon, The Leftovers and Fargo, HBO and FX

Claire Foy, The Crown, Netflix

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies, HBO

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan, FX

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan, FX

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Pamela Adlon, Better Things, FX

Aziz Ansari, Master of None, Netflix

Kristen Bell, The Good Place, NBC

Donald Glover, Atlanta, FX

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep, HBO

Issa Rae, Insecure, HBO

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag, Amazon

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee, TBS (2016 Winner in Category)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, HBO

The Lead With Jake Tapper, CNN

O.J.: Made in America, ESPN

Planet Earth II, BBC America

Weiner, Showtime

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY PROGRAMMING

The Circus, Showtime

The Great British Baking Show, PBS

The Keepers, Netflix

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, A&E

Shark Tank, ABC

Survivor: Game Changers, CBS

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN YOUTH PROGRAMMING

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, PBS (2016 Winner in Category)

Doc McStuffins, Disney Junior

Elena of Avalor, Disney Channel

Odd Squad, PBS

Sesame Street, HBO

Speechless, ABC

OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM

Atlanta, FX

The Crown, Netflix

The Good Place, NBC

The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu

Stranger Things, Netflix

This Is Us, NBC

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIES, MINISERIES AND SPECIALS

Big Little Lies, HBO

Fargo, FX

Feud: Bette and Joan, FX

Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, Netflix

The Night Of, HBO

Wizard of Lies, HBO

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Better Call Saul, AMC

Stranger Things, Netflix

The Americans, FX (2015 and 2016 Winner in Category)

The Crown, Netflix

The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu

This Is Us, NBC

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Atlanta, FX

Black-ish, ABC (2016 Winner in Category)

Fleabag, Amazon

Master of None, Netflix

The Good Place, NBC

Veep, HBO

PROGRAM OF THE YEAR

Atlanta, FX

Big Little Lies, HBO

Stranger Things, Netflix

The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu

The Leftovers, HBO

This Is Us, NBC