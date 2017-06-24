You Can Either Thank or Blame Jamie Foxx for Helping Launch Ed Sheeran’s Career

James Blunt famously had Carrie Fisher’s couch to crash on when things got a little tough, but Jamie Foxx has now brought a new dimension to the “fostering up-and-coming musicians” game. You see, when Foxx was hosting a radio show in Los Angeles a handful of years ago, he was entranced by Sheeran’s talent so much that he invited him to stay at his house for a few weeks to help Sheeran get his feet off the ground. And soon enough, an opportunity presented itself for Sheeran to perform at an open-mic night that Foxx organized. “It was like 800 black people, it was all black,” Foxx explained. “So all of a sudden I say, Ladies and gentlemen, Ed Sheeran! He pops out, with red hair and a ukulele … it was just like a movie. I said, Well let’s see what the kid has.” He brought the house down with his ukulele skills, and the rest, as we know, is history. Take that as you will.