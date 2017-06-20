Thank You for Your Service Trailer: War Hero Miles Teller Fights PTSD

Miles Teller gets to be a model American citizen in his new film, Thank You for Your Service, in which he plays a war hero returning home from Iraq. And like thousands of other soldiers who’ve seen what he’s seen in combat, searching the Iraqi streets for live bombs, he quickly learns that the bigger war is a mental one when the uniform comes off. Thank You for Your Service, which was adapted from David Finkel’s 2013 novel of the same name, follows Teller’s character’s difficulty getting readjusted with his family (Haley Bennett plays his wife) as he suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and seeks out professional help. The film, also starring Amy Schumer, serves as American Sniper screenwriter Jason Hall’s directorial debut, and opens October 27 — right on time for award season.