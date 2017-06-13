The Daily Show Opens a Pop-Up Donald Trump Presidential Tweet Library

You might already feel like you’re living in a museum dedicated to Donald Trump’s tweets every day of your life, but this weekend The Daily Show invites you to take that feeling to the next level, plus free air conditioning on them. Located at 3 West 57th Street in Manhattan, a block and a half from Trump Tower, The Daily Show’s Donald J. Trump Presidential Tweet Library memorializes our first social media-obsessed POTUS. The pop-up memorial offers interactive exhibits like a complete timeline of Trump’s constantly-evolving Twitter presence, testimonials from actual people directly targeted by Trump on Twitter and, of course, a golden toilet from which you can issue your tweets. The museum will only physically exist from Friday through Sunday, but to quote “Hotel California,” you can check out anytime you want, but you can never leave.

