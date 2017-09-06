Well, it isn’t technically part of the BPCU (Black Phillip Cinematic Universe), but it’ll more than do. Black Phillip fans will be excited and terrified to know that the breakout star of 2015’s The Witch — or The VVitch: A New England Folktale if you’re the butter-eating, pretty dress-wearing type — also makes an appearance in A24’s latest horror offering It Comes At Night. In an interview with Mic, the film’s stars Riley Keough and Christopher Abbott reveal that Charlie, the goat who portrayed The Witch’s malevolent farm animal, returns to play, well, a different goat not named Black Phillip. “Yeah, it was literally the same goat,” Abbott confirms. “He or she wasn’t as featured in our movie, but [it was the] same goat actor.” Is there any way to live more deliciously than being in multiple A24 movies? Sure, yes, flying all around naked in the woods with your new friends is up there, but a successful acting career is definitely a close second.