The Grand Tour’s Richard Hammond Airlifted to Hospital After ‘Frightening’ Crash

Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Richard Hammond, who’s unfortunately no stranger to serious motorsport incidents, has experienced yet another severe car crash while filming Amazon’s The Grand Tour in Switzerland. According to Swiss newspaper 20 Minuten, which was translated by The Telegraph, Hammond and his co-stars Jeremy Clarkson and James May were filming a segment on a closed road in St. Gallen for the famed Bergrennen Hemberg race, where Hammond lost control of his vehicle and crashed in the mountainous area. After the accident occurred, he was able to climb out of the Rimac electric supercar without help before it was engulfed in flames. “It was the biggest crash I’ve ever seen and the most frightening but incredibly, and thankfully, Richard seems to be mostly OK,” the usually-sardonic Clarkson tweeted out on Saturday afternoon.



It was the biggest crash I've ever seen and the most frightening but incredibly, and thankfully, Richard seems to be mostly OK. — Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) June 10, 2017

The Grand Tour’s social media accounts later posted an official statement that said despite Hammond being “conscious and talking,” he was still air-lifted to a nearby hospital to receive medical attention, where he only suffered a fractured knee and no serious injuries. The cause of the crash is currently unknown and is being investigated.



Richard Hammond was involved in a serious crash, but very fortunately suffered no serious injury. pic.twitter.com/4Oib32IJvj — The Grand Tour (@thegrandtour) June 10, 2017

Earlier this year, Hammond also suffered from serious injuries when he fell off his motorbike in a remote part of Mozambique while filming The Grand Tour. But most notably, back in 2006 he spent several weeks in a hospital — in and out of a coma — after crashing a high-speed Top Gear dragster that was traveling at over 260 miles per hour. In both instances, he was able to make a full recovery.

