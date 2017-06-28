What do you get when one extremely cool teen TV star (Zendaya) and a too swole former teen heartthrob (Zac Efron) meet up under the Big Top? No, not the fourth High School Musical installment we deserve — it’s Hugh Jackman’s new circus! The Greatest Showman, Jackman’s long-gestating P.T. Barnum biopic, is almost here. Michelle Williams stars as Barnum’s wife, Rebecca Ferguson is a Swedish opera singer, and Zendaya and Zac are lovebirds: He’s a playwright, she’s a trapeze artist. The Greatest Showman hits theaters this Christmas.