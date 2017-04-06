You might be able to take the broad out of the city, but you’ll never be able to take the city out of the broad. In the first trailer for Broad City’s fourth season, our lovely rapscallions Abbi (Jacobson) and Ilana (Glazer) are seemingly up to their old tricks — taunting abortion protestors with marijuana; hanging around the apartment with strap-on dildos — except this time around, we’re getting a nice change in scenery and some very special guest stars. (Hello, Steve Buscemi and RuPaul.) To the west coast and Florida they go for some adventure! Yaaaas! It’s back on August 23.
The Ladies Get the Hell Out of New York in Broad City’s Season 4 Trailer
