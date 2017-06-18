The Pitch Perfect 3 Teaser Is All About the Bellas

The Bellas are back and harmonizing with some pitch pipes, baby. Following the success of the original Pitch Perfect films, a trilogy will be complete with the arrival of Pitch Perfect 3 in December, which will follow the a cappella group out of the constraints of Barden as they “go on a USO tour” around the world. Not too much is revealed, plot-wise, in this teaser-trailer besides some cute behind-the-scenes shenanigans with the cast — the returnees include Rebel Wilson, Anna Kendrick, Anna Camp, Brittany Snow, and Hailee Steinfeld; while the newbies are John Lithgow, DJ Khaled, and Ruby Rose — but they all seem to be having a grand ole’ time, regardless. If you don’t see it in theaters, Fat Amy will body slam you.