10 seconds ago

Why Do Prestige-Horror Trailers Keep Lying to Us?

Deceptive trailers for movies like It Comes at Night show that studios don’t know how to market their new highbrow horror movies.

9 mins ago

Katy Perry’s Feud With Taylor Swift Should End, But It Won’t

It’s remarkable that this beef even exists.

11:55 a.m.

Aziz Ansari Recaps Master of None’s ‘Amarsi Un Po’

“Where would be most uncomfortable place to have that conversation? What if they were in a helicopter?”

11:30 a.m.

Your Guide to All of the Bands in Twin Peaks

The old Roadhouse is a musical epicenter.

11:15 a.m.

The War on Drugs Perfectly Capture American Sadness in the ‘Holding On’ Video

Starring Frankie Faison, whom you might remember from The Wire.

11:01 a.m.

Why Salma Hayek Is an Extremely Good Late-Night TV Guest

While promoting Beatriz at Dinner, Hayek told a great story about scuba diving.

10:23 a.m.

Flatliners Trailer: Ellen Page, Diego Luna, Nina Dobrev Stop Their Hearts

Coming September 29.

10:23 a.m.

Why Orange Is the New Black Doesn’t Need Its Flashbacks Anymore

The flashbacks have often been hit-or-miss. But in season five, they’re noticeably unnecessary.

10:15 a.m.

Some of PWR BTTM’s Music Has Returned to Streaming

But there’s still a legal fight to get their sophomore album, Pageant, back on streaming.

10:01 a.m.

Apple Is About to Profoundly Change the Podcast Industry

The tech giant will provide publishers with more data about listener behavior — and advertisers will be paying close attention.

9:52 a.m.

Seth Meyers Takes a Look at How Donald Trump Can’t Stop Contradicting Himself

He’s “like a husband who denies cheating on his wife, but also wants credit for getting laid.”

9:14 a.m.

Chris Harrison: ‘A Lot of Misinformation’ About Bachelor in Paradise Controversy

“They’re moving quickly to gather all the facts, and once that’s done, a clear, concise decision can be made about where we go from here.”

8:00 a.m.

Review: Francesco Pacifico’s Sharp New Novel Takes on Post-Hipster Williamsburg

The Italian author’s new book does a lot of things you don’t see American novels do much of these days.

1:06 a.m.

The Daily Show Opens a Pop-up Donald Trump Presidential Tweet Library

Around the corner from Trump Tower.

12:21 a.m.

Bill Cosby Jury Doesn’t Reach a Verdict on Their First Day of Deliberations

The jury will reconvene on Tuesday morning.

Yesterday at 11:26 p.m.

J.P. Morgan Chase Pulls Ads Over Megyn Kelly’s Upcoming Alex Jones Interview

NBC is now facing a backlash over Kelly’s upcoming sit-down with the well-known conspiracy theorist.

Yesterday at 11:07 p.m.

Better Call Saul Recap: Come On, Irene

“Fall” unfolds like a slow-motion car crash.

Yesterday at 11:07 p.m.

Better Call Saul’s Michael Mando on Nacho’s Self-Sacrifice

“Nacho is, in many ways, the antithesis of Walter White.”

Yesterday at 10:40 p.m.

Southern Charm Recap: Take Back the Night

If you want to understand rape culture, watch this episode.

Yesterday at 9:49 p.m.

Public Theater Artistic Director Addresses Trump Julius Caesar on Opening Night

“Like drama, democracy depends on the conflict of different points of view. Nobody owns the truth.”