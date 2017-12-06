In his newly released video for the song “Secrets,” The Weeknd finally feels secure in a functional relationship, free of infidelity, jealousy and doubt. Just kidding, The Weeknd looks on, almost comically bummed, as his lover hovers sensuously in front of a stone-faced cadre of co-ed sex magicians. Between the angular architecture, director Pedro Martin-Calero use of one-point perspective and the, you know, giant floating stone cross, his latest video has Abel Tesfaye looking like the saddest boy at an Eyes Wide Shut orgy. Just got out of there, man! You already know you’re going to feel bad about it!