Latest News from Vulture

13 mins ago

Younger Stars on Lying About Their Ages to Get Acting Jobs in Hollywood

Sutton Foster: “I have never felt the need to lie about it. I feel proud to be 42.”

16 mins ago

Death Note Trailer: Willem Dafoe Carries Out Teens’ Murderous Wishes

Nat Wolff, Margaret Qualley, and Lakeith Stanfield also star in the adaptation of the manga series.

11:42 a.m.

All the Clues You Missed Before Pretty Little Liars’ Big Finale Twist

That airport scene was a major turning point.

11:24 a.m.

Why Pretty Little Liars Was Such a Crucial Hit for Freeform

The teen drama helped to transform a network once known best for its Gilmore Girls reruns.

11:05 a.m.

Did You Catch the Translation Joke in Okja?

ㅋㅋㅋ

10:50 a.m.

Millie Bobbie Brown, Ashton Sanders, and Paris Jackson Star in New the xx Video

Paris Jackson and Ashton Sanders re-create their Met Gala night under the California sunset.

10:37 a.m.

How Much Could the Best Villain Lairs Fetch on the Market Today?

Million Dollar Listing’s Ryan Serhant gives us his expert opinion on Jabba’s Palace, Harry Osborn’s penthouse, and more.

10:35 a.m.

The Best Podcasts of 2017 (So Far)

S-Town, Missing Richard Simmons, The Heart, and more.

10:26 a.m.

Breathe Trailer: Try Not to Weep As Andrew Garfield and Claire Foy Fall in Love

Directed by Andy Serkis.

10:09 a.m.

Elizabeth Warren Persistently Gives Samantha Bee (and the Country) a Pep Talk

America’s cheerleader is here to lead us to a personal victory.

10:00 a.m.

The Best Horror Films of 2017 (So Far)

Get Out has captured all the buzz, but a lot of other great horror movies have hit theaters this year.

9:59 a.m.

Marvel’s Inhumans Trailer Features Intrigue and a Teleporting Dog

Plus plenty of the former Ramsay Bolton, Iwan Rheon.

9:56 a.m.

MTV Reprimands Teen Mom OG Dad for Driving Under the Influence on Camera

Viewers accused the network of negligence for taping the scene and not intervening.

9:34 a.m.

Jumanji Trailer: Welcome to the Jungle, It’s a Video Game

Premiering December 20.

8:00 a.m.

Jack Antonoff on How to Write a Perfect Pop Song

He’s crafted hits for Taylor Swift, Lorde, and his band Bleachers. There is no formula. But he does have a few tips.

2:06 a.m.

Hannibal Buress Hired an Imposter to Go to the Spider-Man Homecoming Premiere

Buress put out the call for a look-alike on social media.

12:40 a.m.

Seth Meyers Takes a Look at What’s Hiding Behind Trump’s Fake Time Covers

The distractions and the GOP health-care saga.

Yesterday at 11:50 p.m.

R2-D2 Was Sold at Auction for $2.76 Million

They do know he can’t actually co-pilot an X-wing, right?

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

Broadchurch Season Premiere Recap: Do You Believe Me?

The first episode of Broadchurch season three is devastating.

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

Queen Sugar Recap: The Light of Day

“What Do I Care For Morning” is an incisive portrait of a family in healing.