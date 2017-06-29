The xx’s new music video for “I Dare You” is described as a “love letter to Los Angeles,” and being so L.A., it stars several member of that city’s newest class of cool kids. Stranger Things’ Millie Bobbie Brown, Moonlight’s Ashton Sanders, and Paris Jackson are all transported to 1970s California where they take joyrides around suburbia, bask in the golden hour, and power through the summer doldrums by daring each other to do things cool teens in L.A. do. Like Sanders and Jackson slow-dancing poolside at a haunted house (which is really just another version of their Met Gala night). Or Brown daring herself to see how long she can stand to be around all these older kids unworthy of her presence before she cracks. Spoiler: It doesn’t take long.