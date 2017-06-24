Graham Norton loooooooves unearthing some embarrassing photos of A-list celebrities on his show, and with a couch consisting of the fabulous quartet of Judi Dench, Jamie Foxx, Kristen Wiig, and Steve Carrell, why not mix it up and do it again, eh? One by one the guests play it cool as cucumbers while defending their style choices of yesteryear, none more so than the couch’s comedy titans, as Carrell waxes poetic about his Magnum, P.I. inspiration while Wiig tries to change the subject from a certain red-headed orphan. Somebody call Tom Selleck for a final verdict.