23 mins ago

Edgar Wright Opens Up About the ‘Heartbreaking Decision’ to Leave Ant-Man

What could’ve been.

9:41 a.m.

Johnny Depp Is Sorry for That ‘Bad’ Donald Trump Assassination Joke

He was only “trying to amuse” with it.

9:12 a.m.

You Can Either Thank or Blame Jamie Foxx for Helping Launch Ed Sheeran’s Career

The duo go way back.

9:09 a.m.

New Lawsuit Alleges Charlie Sheen Exposed Ex to HIV

Sheen wasn’t named in the lawsuit, but the details point to him.

8:43 a.m.

Please Enjoy These Embarassing Photos of Kirsten Wiig and Steve Carrell

Times, they are a’changin.

Yesterday at 10:44 p.m.

Journalist Sues Tupac Biopic All Eyez On Me Over Copyright Infringement

Writer Kevin Powell points to his interview with Tupac Shakur, claiming “[s]ome portions of the article were changed or embellished by Plaintiff.”

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

The Great British Baking Show Recap: Happy Babka

Never serve Paul Hollywood anything raw.

Yesterday at 9:48 p.m.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season Finale Recap: And the Winner Is…

RuPaul crowns America’s next drag superstar.

Yesterday at 9:30 p.m.

Stephen Colbert Announces His Possible 2020 Presidential Run on Russian TV

The Late Show host stopped by Russia’s Evening Urgant with the (probably fake) news.

Yesterday at 9:30 p.m.

GLOW Recap: Cold War Kids

“Live Studio Audience” is an episode with plenty of feel-good peaks.

Yesterday at 8:44 p.m.

Movie Review: Nowhere to Hide Is a First-Person View of a Disintegrating Iraq

The new documentary shock you into confoundment, demonstrating, moment by moment, how irrational the world really is.

Yesterday at 8:35 p.m.

You Might Be Getting a BBC Little Women Miniseries Co-Starring Angela Lansbury

Our one beauty, back at it again.

Yesterday at 8:23 p.m.

Despite Being a Very Good Boy, Downward Dog Has Been Canceled by ABC

Ruh-roh.

Yesterday at 6:47 p.m.

Colin Trevorrow Is Pretty Sad About Those ‘Heartbreaking’ Book of Henry Reviews

The Star Wars: Episode IX director is trying to keep things in perspective.

Yesterday at 6:30 p.m.

GLOW Recap: Bris America

Does TV have a fledgling fascination with adult circumcision?

Yesterday at 4:46 p.m.

How These Comedians Turned a Real-Life Breast Cancer Battle Into Hilarious TV

Also, why Zach Woods is hot and very strange.

Yesterday at 4:29 p.m.

Dr. Luke’s Case Defamation Case Against Kesha’s Mom Has Been Dismissed

Pebe Sebert and the producer issued a joint statement.

Yesterday at 4:25 p.m.

DJ Khaled’s Grateful and 6 Other Albums to Listen to Now

DJ Khaled, Vince Staples, Radiohead, Prince, and Laurel Halo push musical boundaries.

Yesterday at 3:37 p.m.

Here’s Your Guide to the Very Complicated Mythology of the Transformers Universe

Refreshing your memory on everything from Energon cubes to to Dinobots.

Yesterday at 3:30 p.m.

GLOW Recap: Ring My Belle

The table is set for Ruth and Debbie to blow up as on-camera rivals.