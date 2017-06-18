Tidal Announces Release Date for Jay Z’s Upcoming Visual Album 4:44

As rumors of a new Jay Z album swirled, fans and critics couldn’t help but preemptively compare it to Beyonce’s sweeping Lemonade: would Hov’s new material be a response to his spouse’s Grammy-winning 2016 project? Would it be as intimate? While early clues suggested 4:44 would be a movie starring Mahershala Ali, Lupita Nyong’o and Danny Glover, Jay-Z’s upcoming album, identified as such by Sprint and Tidal’s partnership website, seems to be both a visual album and as deeply personal as Lemonade. To whit, the song featured in the album’s trailer is titled “Adnis,” a reference to Jay Z’s deceased father, suggesting that this isn’t just your average black-and-white, Oscar award winner-starring boxing movie we’re dealing with. Either way, looks like we’ll all find out in a little less than two weeks.