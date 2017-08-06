Excited to bring @Sprint customers exclusive content through our partnership with @TIDALHiFi - more news coming tomorrow!! pic.twitter.com/YIbZ4h5Zoq — MarceloClaure (@marceloclaure) June 8, 2017

All week, perplexing ads teasing something called 4:44 have been popping up in New York City and on various websites (including New York). They were unclickable, but internet sleuths had traced the source back to Tidal, which many assumed meant Jay Z might be teasing his next album. (The number four has long held significance to the Carters.) However, that theory has now been debunked: Tidal let the cat out of the bag with a trailer that aired during the NBA Finals on Wednesday night revealing that 4:44 is actually a surprise film starring your Oscar crushes Mahershala Ali, Lupita Nyong’o, and Danny Glover.

The elusive project is in partnership with Sprint, which took part ownership of Tidal back in January; the film appears to be exclusive content for Sprint customers, and it might go live on Thursday. Sprint’s CEO has said more details will be available today; the company also announced a free six-month all-access pass to Tidal for Sprint users that begins on Friday. (Vulture has reached out to Tidal and Sprint for comment.) However, it’s possible not every Sprint customer can see the film: In another twist, the project is rated NC-17, which could also explain why whoever made this mature film shopped it to Tidal over a traditional studio. (NC-17 films tend to be too risqué to be shown in theaters.) Information about the film is currently scarce, but we can tell you Mahershala spends the whole trailer shirtless and training with a punching bag, and really, what more do you need to know?

