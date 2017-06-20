Lily Collins Battles Anorexia in the Trailer for To the Bone

Longtime TV writer and producer Marti Noxon has made her feature film directorial debut with To the Bone, which premiered to solid reviews at Sundance earlier this year. It stars Lily Collins as Ellen, a young woman struggling with anorexia who has been in and out of treatment centers for much of her life. We meet Ellen right as she is about to enter a group home with a think-outside-the-box doctor played by Keanu Reeves. The movie co-stars Lili Taylor, Carrie Preston, and your tears, and hits Netflix July 14.